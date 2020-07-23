Sena's Raut Asks CM Uddhav 'What Is MVA's Nationalism?' In Feisty 'unlocked Interview'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given an interview to his party's mouthpiece Saamana, which will be released in two parts, on July 25 and July 26 respectively. Releasing its teaser, Saamana Editor and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that it is an 'Unlocked interview' with CM Uddhav. This comes almost 20 days after Raut interviewed NCP supremo Sharad Pawar - who was the first non-Thackeray politician to be featured on Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

Taking to Twitter, Raut on Thursday released a video in which CM Uddhav talks about being optimistic. He says in Marathi, "I am not pessimistic, neither will I let anyone be a pessimist." While the context remains unclear, CM Uddhav says that Nationalism should be common for all and he is a nationalist. When asked about 'patience' by Raut, a visibly impatient Uddhav says, "You decide you need patience (sanyam) or death (yam).

Even as multiple reports suggest that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is in muddy waters, Raut asks the Maharashtra CM, "What is MVA?" to which CM Uddhav responds saying, "What has to be accepted should be accepted, and I did it."

READ | Sharad Pawar says 'not the remote control in MVA govt'; opens up on BJP-Sena failure

READ | BJP accuses CM Uddhav of 'losing control of Maharashtra admin', not stepping out of home

'I am not Donald Trump': CM Uddhav

Earlier on July 22, Sanjay Raut released the first trailer in which he asks CM Uddhav - "when will Vada Pav be available on the streets of Mumbai?" In response, CM Uddhav explains that relaxations have been granted, but lockdown is in place. Maharashtra CM's remark on Trump became the highlight as US President is facing criticism over his handling of Covid-19 pandemic, and his recklessness in practicing the measures required to contain it - for eg. wearing a mask in public and imposing tougher restrictions. CM Uddhav can also be seen explaining the difficulties that would come in conducting exams while the state is grappling against Coronavirus.

READ | Shiv Sena wants ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi invited to Ayodhya; appends ongoing events to Ramayana

Sharad Pawar's Saamana interview

In the interview with Saamana editor Sanjay Raut - NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, explained the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. He talked about the fall of BJP due to its subduing Sena, the unlikely combination of Sena and Congress, and the success of the coalition in tackling Coronavirus - unitedly.

READ | Sharad Pawar's 'Mandir won't cure Covid' puts Shiv Sena in a fix; party says 'no politics'