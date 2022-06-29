'Uddhav Thackeray Has Lost Majority, Must Face Floor Test': Fadnavis In Letter To Governor

After closely observing political drama unfold in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The former Chief Minister submitted a letter to the Governor, urging him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly.

BJP demands to convene a floor test

Fadnavis claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government seemed to be in the minority as a majority of the Sena MLAs are "on the verge of ending the alliance."

"The Shiv Sena has been embroiled in internal strife for the last 8-9 days and they no longer want an alliance with the NCP and the Congress. Shiv Sena's 39 MLAs are on the verge of ending the alliance. Therefore, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has lost the majority in the Assembly," read the letter, as per the statement by BJP.

Fadnavis also alleged Shiv Sena leaders were threatening the rebel MLAs who are currently camping in Guwahati, Assam. He noted that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut publicly stated that "their 40 bodies will return from Guwahati. Besides, other Shiv Sena leaders are using similar threatening language," claimed Fadnavis, citing evidence.

"Since the majority in the House is the highest matter in a parliamentary democracy and without it, that government cannot exist, it is my request to the Governor to immediately ask the Chief Minister to prove his majority," the Leader of Opposition demanded.

Fadnavis was accompanied by BJP state president Chandrakantdada Patil, senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, Girish Mahajan, and Ashish Shelar.

Eight Independent MLAs have also reportedly sent an email to the Maharashtra governor demanding an immediate floor test.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis was in Delhi for “discussions on the way forward” with the central BJP leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

As the Maharashtra political crisis entered the eighth day, CM Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal to rebels, asking them to set aside differences and return to the Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde said he would return to Mumbai “very soon” with his 50-strong support.