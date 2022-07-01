Uddhav Thackeray Removes Eknath Shinde From Shiv Sena Citing 'anti-party Activities'

Uddhav Thackeray removed Eknath Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena leader, amid the latter assuming the position of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In a letter addressed to Shinde, Thackeray cited his alleged 'anti-party activities' and underscored his boycott of the Shiv Sena membership.

"You have been indulging in anti-party activities and have also voluntarily given up your membership of Shivsena", Thackeray's letter read. "Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me as Shivsena Paksha Pramukh, I remove you from the post of Shivsena leader in the party organisation".

Notably, this comes just two days ahead of the trust vote wherein Shinde would prove the majority of the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition on July 4. Earlier today, Shinde, along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gathered at the Mantralaya in Mumbai and discussed the preparedness for the monsoon season.

Eknath Shinde speaks to Republic

#LIVE | Uddhav govt made mistakes, we won't make those mistakes, says Maharashtra CM @mieknathshinde in his EXCLUSIVE interview with Republic TV https://t.co/nPHs8WQek1… pic.twitter.com/WtqnCzJXzb — Republic (@republic) July 1, 2022

CM Shinde in an exclusive conversation with Republic, discussed the mistakes made by the Thackeray government and what his administration would do differently. When asked about the Palghar incident and Balasaheb Thackeray's dedication to the Hindutva ideology, Shinde implied that Shiv Sena, under Uddhav Thackeray's tenure, made many mistakes and a few MLAs tried to undo those mistakes but failed. "But now, there won't be such mistakes in our government", Shinde added.

#LIVE | We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray and we are MLAs of Shiv Sena. Future will reveal all. Our intention is not to deliver a blow to Shiv Sena or Uddhav Thackeray. But we haven't left Shiv Sena: @mieknathshinde, Maharashtra CM https://t.co/nPHs8WQek1… pic.twitter.com/VTijU4BqT3 — Republic (@republic) July 1, 2022

The CM also addressed his decision on the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed, which Uddhav Thackeray claimed was Shinde's way of venting out his anger. Shinde said that his government will not function with anger and insisted that he will try to complete all the pending projects in the state on schedule.

During the interview, Shinde also reiterated that he and his fellow party members are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray and MLAs of Shiv Sena. He also assured that the MLAs who were a part of the rebellion have not left the party and have no intention to deliver a blow to Shiv Sena or Uddhav Thackeray.