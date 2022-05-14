Uddhav Thackeray Says Sena Wasted 25 Yrs In Alliance With BJP As Hindutva Tussle Continues

The Shiv Sena on May 14 held its mega rally in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) wherein party supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed scores of Sena cadre. Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also addressed the party workers. Without directly naming the BJP, Aaditya Thackeray raised the issue of unemployment, inflation, communal tensions and more. The Shiv Sena's rally comes amid a tussle over Hindutva and months ahead of the highly anticipated civic polls in Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur.

"Today there is rising unemployment and inflation. Tensions between different communities are created on purpose. We have fulfilled all our promises and this is real Hindutva," said Aaditya Thackeray.

On the other hand, Sanjay Raut during his speech averred that "Shiv Sena and Maharashtra will not bow down before anyone." In an apparent message to the BJP-led Centre, Raut remarked that the Shiv Sena will "keep fighting and raising its voice."

Uddhav Thackeray hits out at Devendra Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stepped up the ante against Sena's former ally BJP and termed it as "a party which wore a mask of Hindutva." Attacking LoP and former state CM Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray remarked that "Shiv Sena left that donkey two and a half years ago."

"Devendra Fadnavis said that our Hindutva is 'gadhadhari'. He is right, we have left that gadha (donkey) two and a half years ago. After all, a donkey is a donkey. We kicked out some donkeys before they could kick us," said CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray also took a dig at BJP for claiming that they are "saviours" of Hindutva. During his remarks, he spoke about the recent incident wherein a Kashmiri Pandit was killed by terrorists, and the Maharashtra CM attacked the Centre for the same. Moreover, he also attacked the BJP for the ongoing bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

"Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists at Tehsil's office in J&K, now what will you (BJP) do? Will you read Hanuman Chalisa there?" asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray.

'RSS never participated in freedom struggle, wasted our 25 years due to alliance with BJP'

In a huge remark, Uddhav Thackeray also hit out at Fadnavis and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and claimed that the latter never took part in the freedom struggle. He questioned the RSS over the freedom struggle and asked about the organisation's contribution in the same. Additionally, he also attacked the Centre over the rising fuel prices, unemployment and inflation. Thackeray also reiterated his recent remarks and averred that the Shiv Sena "wasted 25 years due to an alliance with BJP."

"The Sangh never worked for freedom struggle. If you (RSS) did, then show us the evidence. The RSS and the freedom struggle have nothing to do with each other. You were never there," said CM Uddhav Thackeray. "I had said it before and I will say it again. We wasted our 25 years due to alliance with the BJP. We didn't realise that they (BJP) are not our friends, but enemies," added CM Thackeray.

Image: PTI