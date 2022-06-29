Uddhav Thackeray Thanks NCP, Congress; Says 'own People Betrayed' In Farewell-esque Speech

In the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting that took place in Mantralaya, a seemingly emotional Uddhav Thackeray delivered a speech on Wednesday. A day before the confidence of his government will be put to a floor test, Thackeray as the Chief Minister hailed the Maha Vikas Aghadi for doing ''good work'' in the 2.5 years of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining hands in 2019.

"I received the support of Congress and NCP but unfortunately, I didn't get the support of my own party's (Shiv Sena) people," the CM said, thanking everyone. The speech came after 11th-hour decisions like the change of name of Aurangabad to 'Sambhajinagar' and Osmanabad to 'Dharashiv'. Also, approval was given to renaming the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after local leader D B Patil.

Uddhav Thackeray may resign: Sources

Republic has learnt that Uddhav Thackeray may step down from the Chief Ministership, to avoid the floor test. The Shiv Sena supremo earlier in the day received a letter from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, asking the government to face a floor test and prove the majority by convening a special session of the state legislature on June 30. As per the letter, the floor test must start at 11 am and conclude by 5 pm.

The Maharashtra Governor in his letter wrote, “After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media. I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the chief minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House.”

The Supreme Court is hearing the plea by Shiv Sena against Maharashtra Governor’s directions. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu, told Sc that Governor admits to having met BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis late last night and directed a floor test this morning.

“Supersonic speed is shown by the Governor in directing floor test. If Speaker is allowed to decide on disqualification, the contents of the pool of MLAs may change, which will affect the floor test. Allowing the floor test before a decision on disqualification is like putting the cart before the horse. The Governor short circuits the disqualification proceedings, despite SC being seized of the matter,” he told SC.

Shinde camp, being represented by Niraj Kaul, argued that 'any pendency' does not affect the floor test. "These people are in minority among the party only, and that is why does not want to face the floor test," Kaul said.