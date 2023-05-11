The Supreme Court is today going to pronounce its verdict on petitions filed by the rival Shiv Sena factions-- the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde related to the Maharashtra political crisis in 2022 which led to the downfall of Uddhav Thackeray's MVA government. The constitutional bench is going to rule on a batch of petitions including one of the petitions filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking to disqualify 16 MLAs from Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena those revolted against him, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

From Eknath Shinde's rebellion to camping in hotels till Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation, let's dig into the past to know how the Maharashtra political turmoil commenced.

Here is a timeline for the battle for the ‘real’ Shiv Sena