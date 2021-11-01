Wading into the Nawab Malik-Devendra Fadnavis fight, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, has dared the ex-CM to reveal proof of his accusations immediately. In an informal chat with a group of reporters in Mumbai, Thackeray countered Fadnavis' remark 'Will set off bomb after Diwali' saying 'Why wait till Diwali?'. NCP minister Nawab Malik has accused Fadnavis of alleged 'drug links' while the ex-CM accused Malik of 'underworld links'.

Uddhav Thackeray wades into Fadnavis-Malik war

Speaking to reporters informally, the CM remarked, "Political fireworks not need Diwali. Some people are saying that bombs are going to be detonated after Diwali, I am waiting to see when bombs are going to be dropped on Pakistan." On similar lines, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Trapping political opponents by misusing central agencies.... BJP people should be ashamed. They have besmirched Sharad Pawar's name too. Those who have glass houses do not throw stones at other people's houses. We also have stones in our hands".

Fadnavis vs Nawab Malik

Earlier in the day, NCP minister Nawab Malik on Monday, alleged that ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had links with 'drug mafia'. Tweeting a photo of one Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis, he pointed out that Rana had recently been arrested in a drug trafficking case. Stating that Jaideep Rana was 'financial head' of the River song which features both Fadnavis and his wife, he demanded CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue.

"One Jaydeep Rana is currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case. He has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amrita Fadnavis: Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure. I wonder if Fadnavis is the mastermind of the drug mafia. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue," said Malik in a press conference.

Retorting to the 'drug mafia' allegations, Fadnavis refuted any relations with Rana. Stating that Rana had multiple pictures with the entire team including himself, he clarified that the private firm had been employed to shoot the River song has itself refuted links to Rana. Considering criminal defamation, he alleged that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld and he wouls present all facts - post-Diwali.