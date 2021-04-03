Udhayanidhi Levels New Charges Against PM Modi; Claims He Threatened Ganguly To Join BJP

DMK's Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the stress from the threat to join the saffron party led to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's heart attack. While referring to the former Indian cricket captain's recent hospitalisation, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sourav Ganguly was "threatened to join the BJP and the stress led to him getting a heart attack".

Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses PM Modi of 'torturing' Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

Earlier on Friday, DMK's Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin had stirred a controversy after going on a brazen rant about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of allegedly killing late BJP stalwarts & former Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is DMK's candidate from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, levelled the allegations against the Prime Minister as he was responding to the latter's charges of Stalin's son forcing senior DMK leaders to step aside in order to get a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The DMK supremo's son levelled the allegations against PM Modi on the pretext of responding to the latter's remarks during the BJP rally in Dharmapuram earlier this week. Addressing a campaign, Udhayanidhi Stalin accused PM Modi of sidelining senior leaders from his stint as Gujarat CM and went on to cite a 'list'. Reciting the list, Stalin's son claimed that late BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley had died due to PM Modi's 'torture' while claiming that the latter had also trampled upon senior leader LK Advani, who conducted the Rath Yatra.

Udhayanidhi Stalin went on to allege that PM Modi had also sidelined senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi while claiming that TMC leader and ex-BJP Neta Yashwant Sinha had exited the BJP and joined another party owing to PM Modi's 'torture'. The DMK Youth Wing secretary further claimed that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had been sidelined by PM Modi as well.

There was a leader called Sushma Swaraj. She passed away because she couldn't take Modi's torture. There was a leader called Arun Jaitley. He also passed away due to Modi's pressure and torture. There was a leader called Venkaiah Naidu, they used to say he will be the next Prime Minister. Now, they have sidelined him also', Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed during his campaign. READ | DMK chief MK Stalin pens letter to party cadres amid IT raids at son-in-law's house

Late leaders' kin demand apology

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter lashed out at Udhayanidhi Stalin for using her mother's memory for his poll propaganda and labelled his statements as 'false'. Bansuri Swaraj said that PM Modi and the BJP stood rock solid with her family in the darkest hour and noted that the DMK leader's statement had hurt the family of the late leader. Late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin for lying and disrespecting her father's memory in the pressure of elections. Sonali Jaitley remarked that her late father and PM Modi shared a special bond beyond politics and said that she would pray that he was lucky enough to understand such friendship.

(Image: Twitter- @UdhayStalin, PTI)