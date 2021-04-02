Udhayanidhi Stalin Says PM Modi 'killed' Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley; Kin Demand Apology

DMK's Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred controversy after going on a brazen rant about PM Modi, accusing him of allegedly killing late BJP stalwarts & former Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK's candidate from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, levelled the allegations against PM Modi as he was responding to the latter's charges of Stalin's son forcing senior DMK leaders to step aside in order to get a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections. The DMK supremo's son levelled the allegations against PM Modi on the pretext of responding to the latter's remarks during the BJP rally in Dharmapuram earlier this week.

Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses PM Modi killed Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

Addressing a campaign, Udhayanidhi Stalin accused PM Modi of sidelining senior leaders from his stint as Gujarat CM and went on to cite a 'list'. Reciting the list, Stalin's son claimed that late BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley had died due to PM Modi's 'torture' while claiming that the latter had also trampled upon senior leader LK Advani, who conducted the Rath Yatra. Udhayanidhi Stalin went on to allege that PM Modi had also sidelined senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi while claiming that TMC leader and ex-BJP neta Yashwant Sinha had exited the BJP and joined another party owing to PM Modi's 'torture'. The DMK Youth Wing secretary further claimed that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had been sidelined by PM Modi as well.

"There was a leader called Sushma Swaraj. She passed away because she couldn't take Modi's torture. There was a leader called Arun Jaitley. He also passed away due to Modi's pressure and torture. There was a leader called Venkaiah Naidu, they used to say he will be the next Prime Minister. Now, they have sidelined him also', Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed during his campaign. READ | DMK's Stalin warns AIADMK against divisiveness; Udhayanidhi won't take Kamal seriously

Late leaders' kin demand apology

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter lashed out at Udhayanidhi Stalin for using her mother's memory for his poll propaganda and labelled his statements as 'false'. Bansuri Swaraj said that PM Modi and the BJP stood rock solid with her family in the darkest hour and noted that the DMK leader's statement had hurt the family of the late leader. Late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin for lying and disrespecting her father's memory in the pressure of elections. Sonali Jaitley remarked that her late father and PM Modi shared a special bond beyond politics and said that she would pray that he was lucky enough to understand such friendship.

@udhaystalin ji please do not use my Mother's memory for your poll propaganda! Your statements are false! PM @Narendramodi ji bestowed utmost respect and honour on my Mother. In our darkest hour PM and Party stood by us rock solid! Your statement has hurt us @mkstalin @BJP4India — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) April 1, 2021

.@Udhaystalin ji, I know there is election pressure - but I won't stay silent when you lie & disrespect my father's memory.



Dad @arunjaitley & Shri @narendramodi ji shared a special bond that was beyond politics. I pray you are lucky enough to know such friendship...@BJP4India — Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi (@sonalijaitley) April 1, 2021

PM Modi schools DMK leaders

In response to the derogatory remarks of the DMK leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Dharapuram on Tuesday said, "Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister. God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu." PM Modi added, "I want to tell the Congress and DMK- the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything. They will never tolerate insult to the women of the state."

Taking swipe at DMK leader Dindigul Leoni for his comment on women's 'body and shape', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "To insult women is part of Congress-DMK culture. A few days, one of the MLA candidates of DMK, Mr Dindigul Leoni made horrible remarks against women. DMK has done nothing to stop him. The young crown prince of DMK, who has sidelined many senior leaders, too made horrible remarks. DMK did nothing to stop him. Never forget March 25, 1989. In Tamil Nadu Assembly, how did DMK leaders treat Amma Jayalalithaa Ji? DMK & Congress will not guarantee women empowerment."