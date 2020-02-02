Union Budget 2020: Sena Accuses Centre Of Repackaging The Old Policies

The Shiv Sena on Sunday criticised the BJP-led Central government for the Union Budget 2020 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitrharaman on February 1 in its mouthpiece Saamana. Calling the Budget 2020 as 'Budget of Unexpectations', Sena accused the government of repackaging the same old policies.

"This budget is a 'Budget of unexpectations'. It is a very hopeless budget in terms of education, security, and health. The negligence of Mumbai-Maharashtra clearly seen in the budget. There is a confusion in tax-related announcements. The budget only shows dreams for the farmers. There are no steps and plans taken for employment as well," the editorial read.

CM Udhhav on Budget

Earlier in a strong reaction Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "The budget is far away from the economic realities and is only promising dreams to the youth, farmers, and commoners." He said the government hopes to achieve a 10 per cent growth rate, but it is barely five per cent in the current year and as per the Economic Survey forecast it will reach 6-6.5 percent for the next year. "This is the lowest growth rate in recent years and not in expectations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of achieving a five trillion dollar economy," he said.

Union Budget 2020

This year's Budget assumes tremendous significance as the Indian economy is facing multiple challenges such as a rise in inflation, unemployment, farmer distress and a dip in GDP growth. While beginning her Budget speech, the Finance Minister had said that the focus would be on increasing incomes and elevating purchasing power. She had outlined its three themes - 'Aspirational India, Economic Development for all, and that India shall be a caring society.'

The Budgetary session commenced from January 31 with the budget being presented on February 1. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. On January 31, the government presented the economic survey which gave an overview of how the economy fared in 2019. The Indian economy gained a lead ahead of the UK and France to gain the fifth position in terms of GDP by making a 2.3 trillion dollar economy. According to the economic survey 2020, despite a slowdown in the Indian economy, it has managed to stay afloat in the global slowdown, faring better than the BRICS nations such as Brazil, Russia, South Africa and is on par with China.

