Union Min MA Naqvi Says Oppn Only Interested In Causing Disruptions Rather Than Discussion

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi remarked on Wednesday, August 11, that the Opposition parties are solely interested in causing disturbances in Parliament rather than debate and discussion. "India is the world’s biggest democratic country. Countries which are entering democracy or thinking about it take inspiration from us but unfortunately, the opposition is maligning the image of Indian democracy by doing this type of hooliganism in the parliament," Naqvi stated.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monsoon session ruckus

Naqvi also criticised senior Congress politician Pratap Singh Bajwa for throwing the rule book at the Chairman's chair in the Rajya Sabha, which he described as an insult to democracy, that is governed by law and rules rather than causing a nuisance. Naqvi added, "First they kept saying to have a discussion on farmers' issues and when they were given a date, they said (they) will not have the discussion. The people who have chosen them must be feeling shameful, but not them. This is purely the height of anarchy."

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding restoring statehood to J&K, Naqvi replied that the democratic and development process in Kashmir has finally begun, which should have begun much sooner. They (opposition) have no regard for the people of Jammu, Kashmir, Leh, and Kargil. With the repeal of 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the path for a solution to the 370 problems, but some will object because they utilised it as a political safety net, which is now gone, he added.

The Union Minister noted, "We want the Opposition to debate or discuss the bills or any issue they want. The Opposition’s attempt to hijack the proceedings of Parliament is wrong. You should abide by the complete system of Parliament and participate in the debate and discussions."

Opposition MPs create ruckus

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha was embroiled in a high drama when an opposition parliamentarian opposed the government using despicable techniques. Some MPs climbed on the table and chanted anti-government slogans during the debate on farm restrictions. Sanjay Singh, an AAP MP, took advantage of the opportunity and climbed onto the reporters' table around 2:17 p.m., raising a slogan. As a result of his conduct, Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI