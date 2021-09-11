Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that Congress should issue an apology to the Kashmiri People instead of selling fake dreams. His remarks come after Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP and RSS are ruining the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir is called 'heaven on the Earth', they (referring to Congress) should apologise to the Kashmiri people for ignoring development just because of their political game but instead they are selling fake dreams," Naqvi said.

The BJP leader further said, "Congress should understand that Jammu and Kashmir is recovering and developing and again you are going to the state to put hurdles and trying to lure them back with using the name of your family is an old formula that has expired now."

RSS, BJP trying to break J&K's composite culture, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi on Friday said that the BJP and the RSS are trying to break the love, brotherhood and composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing Congress officer-bearers and party workers, he said,

"They (RSS and BJP) attack love and brotherhood among the people and as a result, they took away your statehood."

Stating that Goddess Lakshmi gives the power to achieve, the Congress leader alleged that economic policies of the Centre including demonetisation and GST (Goods and Service Tax) have decreased the power of Goddess Lakshmi.

"When these three Shaktis are in your home and country, your home and country will make progress," Gandhi said.

He added that the energy of Goddess Saraswati (Goddess of knowledge) diminishes if a person from BJP or RSS is appointed in educational institutions.

Asserting that farmers have "suffered and hurt", he said that Goddess Durga's power has decreased due to BJP-led Central government's three farm laws. Gandhi also co-related Congress' election symbol with Lord Shiva and Guru Nanak Dev, and asserted it was the symbol of fearlessness.

Notably, this was Rahul Gandhi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the government abrogated Article 370. He had last visited the union territory on August 9, when he visited Bhawani temple and Hazrat Dargan Sharif.