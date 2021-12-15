Union Min Pralhad Joshi Slams Oppn For Running Away From Discussions On Omicron, Inflation

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday attacked the Opposition for not presenting in the Parliament to hold discussions on matters including Omicron cases in India. According to Pralhad Joshi, political leaders had demanded a discussion on inflation and Omicron. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs stated that the Centre was ready to speak on the issues till 6 pm on December 23.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Today in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, there were discussions on inflation and Omicron demanded by the Opposition but they ran away without having any discussion. Why are they demanding discussions if they don't want to attend them?"

Prahlad Joshi claimed that the Opposition ran away from the House because they have nothing to talk about issues like inflation or Omicron. He requested the opposition political leaders to join the discussions from tomorrow, Dec 16 and further informed that the government is ready to hold talks till 6 pm on December 23.

According to a Health Ministry report, India has reported more than 61 Omicron cases. States that have recorded the cases of the new COVID variant include Maharashtra with 28, followed by Rajasthan, with 17, Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1), and Andhra Pradesh (1), as well as Delhi (6) and Chandigarh Union Territories (1).

'Govt wants fair and impartial probe into Lakhimpur violence case'

"Piyush Goyal has made it clear that the Supreme Court is monitoring it. The government wants that there should be a fair probe and impartial probe. What else does the Opposition want? It is a sub judice matter,":Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on the Lakhimpur Kheri case

While adressing the press, Rahul Gandhi who had also served an adjournment motion in the parliament over the latest SIT report that cites Union MoS son had ‘intentionally’ killed the farmers, said, "Depending on how much pressure we put, action will be taken (by the Centre). We will ensure that this criminal who is a minister (resigns) and justice is served to families."

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Centre's 3 farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was allegedly shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, and two farmers were killed after his car reportedly ran over them. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers began pelting stones at the car which had overturned, killing four BJP workers - including Mishra's driver.

