Union Min VK Singh Denounces Violence Over Agnipath; 'If You Don't Like, Give It A Pass'

Condemning violence over the Agnipath scheme, Union minister V K Singh said it's a voluntary scheme and is not being forced on the youth. If the scheme is disliked, it should be avoided. He also touched upon the corrective step taken by the government to increase the upper age limit from 21 to 23 years for the aspirants, who missed out on the age criterion because of the Covid period when tests were not conducted.

Union Minister and former Army Chief V K Singh stated as reported by ANI, "This is a voluntary scheme. The Indian army is a voluntary army. We don't conscript soldiers. Humare yahaan anivaryata nahin hai (There is no compulsion to join the Army). Those who wish can come. If you don't like the scheme then don't come. You are burning buses, trains. Did anybody tell you you will be hired in the Army."

He also pointed toward the step taken by the central government to increase the age limit from 21 to 23 years, "For two years because of Covid-19, there hasn't been any recruitment. The point came up. The government said 17.5 - 21 years was the scheme, now we are making it 23, which means if the person has missed out those two years (due to Covid), he can still be eligible."

'Agnipath scheme will not be rolled back'

Following the mega meeting between the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Tri-service chiefs over the Tour-of-Duty (Agnipath scheme) on Sunday, Additional Secretary in Department of Military Affairs, Lt Gen Anil Puri, in a press conference organised by the three wings of the Armed Forces, said that the Agnipath scheme will not be withdrawn.

"No. Why should we? That is the only progressive way to make the country young," he said and added the amount of violence in response to the announcement of the revamped scheme wasn't expected.

He said, "Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. No space for arson, or vandalism. Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of a protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100% (requirement), no one can join without that."

