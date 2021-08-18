Union Minister Hardeep Puri Slams MP Sanjay Raut Over Jibe At BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Union Minister of Petrol and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's COVID jibe on BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The senior leader slammed Raut’s comment and emphasised that the party would not stop taking government policies to the people. Earlier, MP Raut has warned BJP that people are concerned that its’ Jan Ashirwad Yatra can be a precursor to the third COVID wave in the country.

Countering Sanjay Raut’s attack, Union Minister said in a press conference that the party has taken note of it and is taking adequate measures; however, this will not stop the party from reaching out to people with the government’s policies. Puri didn’t hold himself back from reminding Raut of the chaos in the Parliament orchestrated by the members of the opposition, where MPs were seen jostling each other.

On Wednesday, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Please tell Sanjay Raut that I have taken note of this but we don't stop taking government policies to the people. I shouldn't say this but look at the scenes when concerned leaders are not wearing masks, are close to each other and are in the well of the House." Earlier today, Raut had said, "Many people fear that this (BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra) will invite the third wave of COVID-19."

Jan Ashirwad Yatra of new Union Cabinet Ministers

Since the new Union Cabinet ministers were not introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to persistent commotion by the opposition parties, they travelled on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The Yatra, which commenced on August 16, will take place between continued till August 20. The Yatra is intended to seek the people's blessings for the 43 new ministers who have been appointed to the Cabinet. Puri congratulated the newly constituted Cabinet, saying, "The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working in the public interest, to gain everyone's support and promote development for all. It is the first time in Indian history that 27 OBCs, 11 women, and 12 SC-STs have all been appointed to the Cabinet."

He said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY), work is being done to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi and give ownership rights to the people living there."

With ANI Inputs

Image Credit: PTI