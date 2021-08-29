Union Minister Kulaste Takes A Jibe At Congress Over Party Crisis In Chhattisgarh & Punjab

Taking a dig at the chaotic political situation in Congress-ruled states of Chhattisgarh and Punjab, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said that Congress has a "culture of internal feuds". He added that everyone knows the culture and character of Congress.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Steel and Rural Development Kulsate cornered Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over his frequent visits to Delhi to meet party high command and other senior leaders of the party. He said that Baghel will come to Delhi then go back to Chhattisgarh and then again come to Delhi. "This gameplay will continue," he said.

"Whatever happens in Congress, that is their internal matter. We do not care. Everyone knows the culture and character of Congress. Bhupesh Baghel is presently the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He will come to Delhi then go back to Chhattisgarh and then again come to Delhi. This gameplay will continue," Kulsate told ANI.

The comments of the minister came at a time when Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo demanded a change in leadership according to the rotation policy. As of June this year, the Baghel government had completed 2.5 years in office.

The crisis within the Punjab Congress is a result of the power struggle between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu that the party has not worked out a formula to resolve the same. Highlighting the Congress party's current political situation, Kulaste said, "Look at the situation in Punjab. What is happening between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu? There was a settlement just a month ago. Sidhu was given the responsibility but just after a month, fresh deliberations are happening. Sidhu's advisor also resigned recently. Congress also does not have the ability to make decisions". Appointment of Sidhu as Pubjab Congress chief

The appointment of the Punjab Congress leadership came after months of internal conflict and strong opposition by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The Congress High Command decided to promote Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state's party chief. However, the tussle has still not ended with Sidhu's ultimatum to the party leadership with him saying that he won't "spare them" if they don't allow him to take decisions. "I have asked the High Command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades. However, if you don't let me take decisions, if you stop me from taking decisions... then I will not spare anyone," he said.

Chattisgarh Congress crisis

For the past several days, the Congress Party is facing a fresh jolt in Chhattisgarh with a tussle between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo. According to the ground reports from the state's political scoop, the Health Minister was at the edge of tenuring his resignation as there were speculations regarding the non-implementation of the 50-50 formula.

