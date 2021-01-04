Union Minister Patel Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Says 'tendency To Find Poison In Nectar'

Slamming the Samajwadi Party for spreading misinformation regarding the Coronavirus vaccine, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav saying that 'some people had a tendency to find poison in nectar'. His remarks come in response to the SP leader's statements where he labelled the Coronavirus vaccines as "BJP vaccines" announcing his refusal to get inoculated. Thereafter, party member Ashutosh Sinha came forward with an even more bizarre claim saying that vaccines can "even make someone impotent"'.

"This is the epitome of negativity. People of such tendency also find poison in nectar. If there is doubt even in service and they are doing politics on this challenge of life which the whole world is facing, then it is the epitome of negativity," said Prahlad Singh Patel to news agency ANI.

Read: AIIMS Director Allays Fear Over COVID Jabs, Discusses Priority List For Vaccination Drive

Read: 'Priority Groups To Get Vaccine First, My Turn Will Come Later': MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

The Union Minister, however, lauded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remarks calling them different from Akhilesh Yadav's. "The first one is that the intention is to criticise and the other is the intention that those who are fighting on the front should get the vaccine first, we should get it later. This is the intention of Shivraj Ji."

Amid the politics over the DCGI's nod to restricted emergency usage of Coronavirus vaccines in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that he will take the Coronavirus vaccine later as he wants priority groups to get the jab first. "I have decided that I will not get vaccinated for now, first it should be administered to others. My turn should come afterwards, we have to work to ensure that priority groups are administered with the vaccine," said Chouhan.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday granted the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) permission for restricted use in an emergency situation.

Read: Akhilesh Yadav Asks Centre To Address Doubts Over COVID-19 Vaccine, Seeks Rollout Timeline

Read: BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams 'Vaccine Politics'; Says 'Congress Not Proud Of Anything Indian'

(With Agency Inputs)