BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams 'Vaccine Politics'; Says 'Congress Not Proud Of Anything Indian'

As politics over Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine continue, BJP chief J P Nadda, on Sunday, said that the Congress was 'not proud of anything Indian'. Advising the Congress to 'introspect how their lies will be used by vested interest groups', Nadda said that Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. Congress leaders like - Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have questioned why Bharat Biotech - ICMR's 'COVAXIN' vaccine has been approved while Phase-3 trials are underway, modifying 'internationally accepted protocols'. The DCGI has allowed AstraZeneca - SII's 'COVISHIELD' and Bharat Biotech - ICMR's 'COVAXIN' vaccines for restricted use in an emergency situation.

JP Nadda: 'Congress not proud of anything Indian'

Within a year of the COVID-19 pandemic coming to India, our scientists and innovators have worked hard for a vaccine to cure this pandemic. While the entire nation is happy about this, the Opposition led the Congress is filled with anger, ridicule and disdain. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 3, 2021

Congress and the Opposition is not proud of anything Indian. They should introspect about how their lies on the COVID-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas.

People of India have been rejecting such politics and will keep doing so in the future. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 3, 2021

To further their own failed politics and nefarious agendas, Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge them to do politics on other issues, they should avoid playing with people’s previous lives and hard earned livelihoods. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 3, 2021

Time and again we have seen whenever India achieves something commendable - that will further public good - the Congress comes up with wild theories to oppose and ridicule the accomplishments. The more they oppose, the more they are exposed. Latest example is the Covid vaccines. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 3, 2021

Vaccine politics

After Subject Expert Committee (SEC)'s nod to both vaccines on Saturday, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, said that 'I will not get vaccinated - that too on BJP's vaccine (COVID-19), as I don't trust it, at a press conference in Lucknow. He also added that his government comes to power, the vaccine will we be provided free - 'not BJP's vaccine'. His statement drew severe flak from BJP, which termed it an 'insult to scientists', while other parties reiterated their faith in the vaccines.

Similarly, after the DCGI's nod to COVAXIN and COVISHIELD, Ramesh said that Phase 3 trials protocol have been modified for the Bharat Biotech vaccine candidate, urging Health Minister Harshvardhan to clarify on the same. Meanwhile, Tharoor stated that the DCGI 'approval was premature and could be dangerous', opining that its use should be avoided till full trials are over. Their doubts over COVAXIN has been slammed by several politicians included ex-Congress member Sanjay Jha who said he will 'willing to publicly take Covaxin'.

DCGI gives nod to COVISHIELD & COVAXIN

On Sunday, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. Covishield - a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine - has an efficacy of 70.42%, with interim safety and immunogenicity data of Phase-II/III trials submitted to the SEC. Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - 22,500 participants vaccinated in Phase-III trials and was found to be safe as per the data available till date. Meanwhile, Zydus-Cadilla's nCov-Vaccine using DNA platform technology has been allowed to conduct Phase-III clinical trial in 26000 Indian participants. The government has stated that the first phase of the vaccination drive will be free including 1 crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers, aiming to vaccinate 27 crore priority beneficiaries until July.