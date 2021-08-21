'United Opposition' Aims To Promote 'dynasty Politics': Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Hitting out at the Opposition, especially the AICC, for developing a joint attack on the BJP ahead of the 2024 polls, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday taunted the strategy while calling the Opposition 'a unity to promote dynasty politics'.

Naqvi, the deputy leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, made the comment a day after Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi held a meeting among Opposition parties.

This is family promoted project: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Union Minister mocked the meeting and said, "This unity of the Opposition is a unity to promote dynasty politics. This is a family-promoted project, which actually means to promote the agenda of a single family and their interest."

Commenting on the Opposition's remark 'look at Taliban in BJP' Minister Naqvi asserted that PM Modi has given a clear and loud message for zero tolerance against terrorism and expansionism. "The country is moving with this ideology, see now there is no Mumbai blasts, Delhi serial blasts, also no blast in Ajmer. Indian has sent this clear message to the world," the Union Minister said.

"It is obvious that either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi will head core group"

Meanwhile, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Chief Sharad Yadav, talking about the coalition’s leadership, said, "The Congress is the largest party (within the opposition) and it's obvious that either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi will head the core group (for opposition unity against BJP). I believe this will be everyone's suggestion who participated in today's meeting.”

AICC Prez, 18 other political outfits form bond against saffron camp

It may be noted here that AICC incumbent President Sonia Gandhi, along with leaders of 18 other political outfits, had on Friday launched a fierce attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government accusing it of 'destructing the economy'. She also demanded an SC-monitored judicial probe into the use of the Pegasus Spyware, speeding up of COVID-19 vaccination, free cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month to all families outside the income tax bracket, repeal of three farm laws and compulsory guarantee of minimum support price to farmers.

Opposition demands:

In a joint statement after the meeting, the leaders said that they will jointly protest these actions across the country from September 20 to 30. They said that unprecedented scenes were witnessed "where MPs, including women MPs, were injured by Marshalls deployed to disrupt Opposition protests". They also demanded the withdrawal of hikes in excise duties on petrol and diesel and a halt in the privatisation of the public sector. The leaders also demanded the release of all political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir and sought the restoration of full statehood of the state. They also demanded the release of all political prisoners arrested under the draconian UAPA law in the Bhima Koregaon case and anti-CAA protests.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were among those who attended the meeting on Friday.