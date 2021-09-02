UP Assembly Polls 2022: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi To Visit Uttar Pradesh On Sept 7

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi is slated for a three-day visit to the state starting from September 7. His visit holds prominence as the party looks forward to connecting with the voters of the state.

AIMIM Chief Owaisi to visit Uttar Pradesh

Aiming towards achieving a victory in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will start his 3-day visit from Ayodhya where he will be addressing the 'Vanchit Shoshit Sammelan' in Rudali town on September 7, Tuesday. Next on 8th September, Wednesday, Owaisi is slated to attend a program in Sultanpur. Finally, on the last day, September 9, Thursday, he will be visiting Barabanki.

After facing a defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls, the party is now looking forward to the war battle in UP.

AIMIM chief Owaisi has also visited Lucknow and has been in continuous talk with the political parties including the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

Earlier, he announced that the party will be contesting 100 seats in the upcoming polls that are scheduled to take place in 2022. At this moment, there are 110 Assembly constituencies where Muslim voters are around 30-39%.

Meanwhile, in the 2017 assembly polls, AIMIM contested the elections on 38 seats but faced defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who got a landmark victory with 312 Assembly seats.

UP Assembly polls 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022 which are slated to start in 2022 will see the clash of some major political parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Congress Committee (AICC), etc., who will be contesting the elections.

