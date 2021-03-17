UP CM Yogi Addresses Rally In Assam's Hojai; Says 'Congress Policies Let Intruders Enter'

Ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Hojai on Wednesday. During his address, BJP's star campaigner Yogi targeted Congress for its appeasement policies and said that the people of Assam had to pay for it in the form of insurgency. Yogi also praised the decisions made by the Central government under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogi addresses rally in Hojai, Assam

Yogi affirmed, "I have come from a holy land of Lord Rama to the holy land of Shankaradeva. From the pure soil of Maa Kamakhya, I welcome everyone. He said that the land of Assam originated with the happiness of Lord Shankradeva." Emphasising on the impact of chanting "Jai Shri Ram", UP CM asserted, "it was a pleasure to hear the slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' in the Kamakhya temple." Adityanath noted that the people of India cannot work without the blessing of Lord Ram. He added that the dream of a Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Highlighting the achievements of the Centre, Yogi informed, "the Modi-led government passed Triple Talaq law so that no Muslim woman can be misled. Now, the actions are being taken under this law and the criminals are facing strict punishments. Also, the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was done under the leadership of PM Modi. Now, people from Assam can also live in Kashmir"

Yogi Adityanath urges people to re-elect BJP in Assam

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi opined, "In many areas, intruders had made a threat to the nation by making inroads due to the policies of the Congress. But, the people of Assam did not appreciate their wrong deeds and voted for the BJP in the last assembly elections. While showing trust in the leadership of PM Modi, you made Sarbananda Sonewalal the Chief Minister of Assam. Now, I have come to request you to give another chance to this government for the welfare of the state."

Yogi explained, "the BJP government works on the principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and believes that appeasement belongs to no one. The previous governments have never thought of the development of Assam. But, the Modi government changed such perception. The entire Northeast is witnessing the change. I would like to congratulate PM Modi for achieving it."