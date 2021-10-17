UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says State Witnessed No Riots In BJP's Tenure; Opines On Coal Crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the 'Backward Classes Conference in Lucknow on Sunday. During his speech, the UP CM touched upon various topics such as riots in the state, backwardness and the ongoing coal crisis. He apprised of the work done by the BJP govt in UP at the ground level further pushing his party's initiative of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. CM Yogi also hailed the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in accomplishing the development that the state had witnessed lately.



While speaking at the event for the backward community, UP CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that in the last 4 years there were no riots in UP. In a report by ANI, he said, "No riots took place in UP because the rioters know if they do such things, then their 7 generations will pay the compensation for their acts." The UP CM also acknowledged the coal crisis that the state was in due to the damage done by rainwater. Speaking on the aforementioned, the CM said, "Earlier only 4 districts used to get electricity. But in spite of that, we are purchasing electricity at Rs 22 per unit which was earlier Rs 7. We don't want your festival to get affected."

CM Yogi slams SP, BSP

While targetting the previous govt for being selfish, CM Yogi Adityanath reasoned that this pushed the state towards backwardness which further went on to develop into riots within communities. On this CM Yogi told ANI, "Earlier there was a slogan 'Sabka Sath, Apna Aur Apne Parivar ka Vikas'. Earlier govt only thought of themselves and their family and not of the country, society."

