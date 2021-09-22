UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tears Into SP Leaders For Supporting Taliban, Vows Strict Action

On Tuesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a no-holds-barred attack on Samajwadi Party leaders for supporting the Taliban after it seized control of Afghanistan. He was speaking at a function in Sambhal district to launch 62 development projects worth Rs.275 crore. Claiming that SP is against the interests of women, Hindus and children, he promised strict action against those backing Taliban which is indulging in anti-national activities. His comment was seen as a dig at Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq and his son Mamlukur Rahman Barq who openly praised the terror outfit.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "On one hand, the government resolves that we will not let a riot takes place, we will protect women and we will not let anyone mess around with faith. On the other hand, it is unfortunate that some people who are supporters of the Taliban have been born here. Remember this, Samajwadi Party is anti-women, anti-Dalit, anti-Most Backward Castes, anti-Hindu and anti-children. Everyone knows the brutality of the Taliban. Yet, some SP leaders are shamelessly backing the Taliban. We will take strict action against those who support those involved in anti-India and anti-women activities."

FIR against SP MP

In a startling comment on August 17, SP's Shafiqur Rahman Barq compared the Taliban's ouster of the Afghanistan government to people fighting for India's Independence from British rule. He stated, "When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country and run it. Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia & America to settle in their country".

On August 18, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against the Sambhal MP under Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code. This was based on a complaint by BJP's Sambhal district president Omveer Kharagvanshi. After facing a backlash, Barq denied having made these remarks.

Shafiqur Rahman Barq said, "I did not make any such statement. This is absolutely wrong. I said that I cannot say anything on this issue. What is my relationship with that country or with the Taliban? I am neither with Taliban, nor do I appreciate it, nor have I made any statement regarding it". However, his son also hailed the terror group for its resistance to various superpowers in Afghanistan during the last 30 years. Moreover, he added, "As far as our country is concerned, the Taliban is with our country. It hasn't said anything against our country. That's why I congratulate the Taliban".