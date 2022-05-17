UP: CM Yogi Chairs Cabinet Meeting; Ministers Laud PM Modi For 8-yr Tenure As Varanasi MP

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a visit to Uttar Pradesh while returning from Nepal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the state cabinet, where everyone lauded PM Modi on completing eight years as the MP of Varanasi.

A UP government official said, "The entire cabinet congratulated the Prime Minister for his successful tenure of 8 years as MP of Varanasi Parliamentary Constituency and for the successful leadership given to the country as a successful Prime Minister."

"The entire cabinet has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for coming to Lucknow and interacting with the entire cabinet of the state and irrigating them with guidance," the official spokesperson added.

PM Modi halts in Lucknow on return from Nepal

On Monday, while returning from Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttar Pradesh. Arriving in Lucknow in the evening, PM Modi was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the Kushinagar airport. "Warm welcome and greetings to you in the holy city of Sheshavatar Lord Shri Laxman ji, Lucknow," the UP CM tweeted, sharing a picture from the PM's arrival at the Kushinagar airport.

Before his arrival in UP, PM Modi visited Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and expressed how the people of the Himalayan nation are equally happy with the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "In Janakpur I had said that 'Our Ram is also incomplete without Nepal'. I know that today when a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built in India, the people of Nepal are equally happy," PM Modi said.