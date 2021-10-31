UP CM Yogi Offers Water From Kabul At Ayodhya Temple Sent By Afghan Girl; 'Reflects Pain'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Sunday and carried out a special task after a request was made by a citizen of Afghanistan. This request was particularly of an Aghan girl who had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. Upon CM Yogi's visit to Ayodhya, he visited the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' temple and offered his prayer to Lord Ram.

Holy water from the Kabul river was sent by the Afghan girl to PM Modi and her appeal was that the water be offered at Lord Ram's temple. Such news and initiative indicated hope for a better future. It also spoke of the faith that international citizens had in PM Modi.

CM Yogi carries out Jal Abhishek at Ayodhya

In a tweet, UP CM Yogi Adityanath notified that the task given to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was now successful. Delving into the details of the ritual, UP CM Yogi told ANI that the water sent by the girl from Afghanistan was first mixed with 'Gangajal' (holy water of the Ganga river) and then poured into Lord Ram's makeshift temple site at Ayodhya. CM Yogi Adityanath maintained that these instructions were passed down to him from the Prime Minister himself.

Water from Afghan girl carried pain and suffering: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

While interacting with the media after performing the consecration ceremony, CM Yogi emphasised that the water sent by the Aghan girl carried with itself the fear, pain and suffering of several Afghan women.

CM Yogi said, "Before starting the ritual, a target was set to bring in holy water from around the holy places of the globe. It was also decided that holy water from Hindu pilgrimage sites will also be brought and poured here."

CM Yogi correlated that the Afghan girl must have also had a similar kind of mindset while approaching PM Narendra Modi to make her appeal.

He concluded by saying, "I am fortunate that I have been selected to carry out this task which held the emotions of all citizens of Kabul who were in a state of suffering. "

Image: ANI