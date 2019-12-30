Uttar Pradesh: Cong Delegation To Submit Memorandum To Guv Over Law & Order, CAA

The Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation will be meeting State Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday to submit a memorandum over law and order situation in UP and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Scheduled for 11 am, the meeting will be attended by senior Congress leaders under the presidency of UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu.

There have been incessant protests in the State by people and Opposition leaders, mainly by the Congress party over CAA. The citizenship law grants citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

On Saturday evening, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged that a UP cop strangled her in Lucknow while she was on her way to a retired IPS officer SR Darapuri's residence who was arrested during CAA protests.

READ | Congress Leader Ajay Kumar Lallu Says BJP Fears Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuriji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," Priyanka Gandhi had said.

Accused Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini, however, denied Gandhi's allegations. Congress then demanded action against the cop for her "physical violence" and also demanded the dismissal of CM Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh.

READ | Congress Workers Protest Near UP Bhawan Against Police Manhandling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka's meeting with UP Congress Office-bearers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting with party office-bearers on Sunday and discussed the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the party's future programs. She asked the State unit to "undertake massive movements" on various issues while playing the role of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh, according to a party statement.

"It is the responsibility of the state Congress committee to wipe tears of every person, in the same way in which Congress has launched a movement in the state on the economic slowdown. Congress knows how to take along everyone and walk together. Communication will be established with each and every Congressman, and with their help, the organization will be strengthened," she said.

READ | "Rahul Gandhi Is Next PM": Youth Congress Describes 2019 In 5 Words, Gets Trolled

READ | Congress Sends Priyanka To Places Where It Is Facing A Rout: Pokhriyal