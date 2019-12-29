"Rahul Gandhi Is Next PM": Youth Congress Describes 2019 In 5 Words, Gets Trolled

The year 2019 is almost coming to an end and people are looking back on things that happened in the past year. Social media users have hundreds of things to look back upon from popular GIFs, videos, tweets and much more. And the latest one is a Twitter trend where people are summing up this year in just five words. On Sunday, the Youth Congress joined the '#2019in5words' trend as it came up with the five words to predict something which has not happened yet. Exuding confidence on the party's former president, the account tweeted:

"Rahul Gandhi is next PM"

Rahul Gandhi is next PM #2019in5words — Youth Congress (@IYC) December 29, 2019

This has not gone down well some of the users and they have started making jokes on the Congress. One user commented, "Haha, Accha Joke hai" which translates to "Haha, its a nice joke" while another one asked, "You guys sure about that?" Have a look at some of the reactions:

Ruko .jazbati na hoya karo time se pehle . — BITTERMINT (@mintyghost) December 29, 2019

"We have a better leader".

India's five words response. 😂 — Harish Dunakhe (@Harish_Dunakhe) December 29, 2019

Congress' poor performance in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

It was a year of crisis for the Congress with Rahul Gandhi failing in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls even despite his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally joining the party to boost the Congress. While the Congress’ vote share in the 2014 parliamentary elections was 19.52%, which earned it 44 seats, the party polled only 19.70% votes in 2019, winning just 52 seats.

READ | In Assam for mega Congress anti-CAA rally, Rahul Gandhi gives CAA a miss; eyes RSS instead

READ | Rahul Gandhi visit homes of two persons killed in police

The Congress, which was founded in 1885, on Saturday posted a tweet highlighting “135 years of unity, justice, equality, ahimsa and freedom”.

135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress. #CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/lXEqzSwFUG — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019

READ | Giriraj Singh says 'Give CAA refugees houses too', slams Rahul Gandhi's anti-CAA remarks

READ | Rahul Gandhi's 'Chaddiwalas' attack at RSS gets furious response from BJP MP Sinha