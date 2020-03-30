UP CM Directs Special Team For Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut And Ghaziabad To Combat COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the state Health Department to constitute special teams to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. This comes amid the UP CM’s visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar which has recorded 33 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, the highest number of cases in any district of the state. The district administration has quarantine arrangements in place. For instance, Greater Noida’s Jaypee Sports City has been converted into a quarantine facility to isolate suspected COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 75 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state.

27.5 lakh workers benefit under the MNREGA scheme

Earlier in the day, the Yogi Adityanath government transferred Rs.611 crore directly to the bank accounts of 27.5 lakh workers under the MNREGA scheme. On this occasion, the UP CM himself interacted with some of the beneficiaries via video conferencing. As a part of the Rs.1.7 lakh crore financial package, the Centre had increased the minimum wage of workers under the MNREGA scheme from Rs.182 to Rs.202.

Yogi Adityanath appeals to people

On March 29, Adityanath appealed to everyone to stay put wherever they are. Stressing that the Centre’s financial package would benefit many people including the daily wage earners, he stated that maintaining good health was very crucial. Moreover, he directed the companies closed during the lockdown to pay full salaries to their employees.

Yogi Adityanath remarked, "PM Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown and has requested them to stay indoors. It is our responsibility for the sake of our health to stay indoors. We all know that the daily wage earners and other's incomes will be affected. Keeping that in mind, PM Modi has announced a financial package of Rs. one lakh seventy-five thousand crores. The companies, which have been closed during the lockdown period, will have to pay their employees salary.”

