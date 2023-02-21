UP: Former Haryana Minister Face One-month Imprisonment For Violation In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls

A special court on Monday sentenced former Uttar Pradesh MLA and former Haryana minister Kartar Singh Bhadana to one-month imprisonment for violation of the model code of conduct during the 2014 parliamentary elections.

The additional chief judicial magistrate of special MP-MLA court in Kairana in neighbouring Shamli district, Vijay Varma, also imposed a fine of Rs 100 on Bhadana after holding him guilty under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The court directed that if the convict fails to deposit the fine, he will undergo 10 more days of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Bhadana violated prohibitory orders by holding election meeting without permission at Butrada village in the Babri police station area of Shamli district during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Bhadana was a Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from 2012 to 2017. He had represented Khatauli assembly constituency.

From 1996 to 2004, he was a two-term MLA from Sambhalka assembly constituency in Haryana and also served as a state minister.