UP Government Will Identify And Promote Special Local Products, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has identified and will promote special products in every district. The UP government also announced that it will encourage the setting up of industries to create job opportunities for the youth.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing an event of the OBC summit organised by the BJP, "The state government has identified and will promote products like locks of Aligarh, papad of Hapur, knives of Rampur and bangles of Bareilly. The BJP government in the state decided to encourage industries to produce such items in large quantities and generate employment in the district itself. The BJP government has always cared about its people whereas the previous governments never worked for its citizens."

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath draws inspiration from former CM Kalyan Singh

Referring to work done by the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh, Adityanath said, "Kalyan Singh had always worked for the marginalized and backward class people. Drawing inspiration from him, the BJP MLAs and volunteers helped every citizen of the state during the COVID-19 period while the leaders from the other political parties were 'home quarantined'. He also mentioned that in the past four years of governance under the BJP, the UP government has built 43 lakh houses for the people of the state and 2 crore toilets.

Yogi on Uttar Pradesh’s public health system

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative to improve India's public health sector and ensuring the smooth construction of 30 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath said that when the country was battling the deadly coronavirus infections, India successfully tackled the pandemic with two COVID vaccines under the leadership of PM Modi.

He further said that since India's independence, the country's health sector has lacked development, but has been rapidly growing for the past seven years. The UP-Chief Minister also added that the country needed a Ram to destroy the darkness related to health issues and under PM Modi, the country is progressing well to cater to everybody’s needs. He added that with the creation of nine medical colleges in the state, the treatment methods will be improved and employment opportunities will be provided to young aspirants who opt to do public service.

(with ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI)