Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon Put On Ventilator, 'condition Serious'

In a major development, Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon, on Monday, who was hospitalised has been put on elective ventilator support, as informed by Lucknow's Medanta Hospital. Tandon has been undergoing dialysis due to problems in his lungs, kidney, and liver. The MP governor was admitted to the hospital on 11 June complaining of difficulties in breathing, urination, and fever.

The hospital issued a medical bulletin stating that the governor was kept under supervision of doctors and was treated as per CT guided procedure. Subsequently, Tandon developed internal abdominal bleeding after which an emergency operation was performed. The hospital has stated that while Tandon's condition is serious, it is under control and is currently kept under the strict supervision of a team of critical care specialists.

Earlier, on Sunday, the hospital said that the governor was doing better in the ICU ward. "He is better. In the night, he had to be operated upon. At present, he is in ICU, but he is improving," Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

