UP Min AS Shukla Stokes Row, Claims 'Akhilesh Yadav Glorified Jinnah On ISI's Directions'

Stoking a controversy, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla claimed that SP president Akhilesh Yadav glorified Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the instructions of ISI. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he asserted that Yadav is getting support from the "Islamic world" which he claimed was apprehensive of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In a shocking communal statement, Shukla also claimed that the ex-UP Chief Minister may convert to Islam just to appease Muslims. Moreover, he called upon Yadav to express regret for comparing Pakistan's founder to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

UP Minister AS Shukla was quoted as saying by PTI, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become a challenge for the Islamic world. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is getting all support from them. Akhilesh is getting patronage and advice from the ISI. It is possible that he might also be getting economic support from it". The BJP leader added, "On the directions of the ISI, Yadav is glorifying Jinnah. He is issuing such statements that Pakistan and the Taliban want".

Akhilesh Yadav's Jinnah reference draws ire

Addressing a public rally in Hardoi on October 31 ahead of the UP Assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Jinnah fought for India's independence. On this occasion, he mentioned Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah in the same breath citing that they all became barristers after studying in the same place- a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the former UP CM contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

The SP chief opined, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle."

Demanding an apology from Yadav, Yogi Adityanath commented, "Yesterday, his divisive mindset came to the fore once again when he tried to glorify Jinnah by likening him to Sardar Patel. I think that the people of Uttar Pradesh and India will never accept this divisive mindset. This is the Talibani mindset".