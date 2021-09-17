Last Updated:

Battle for Uttar Pradesh: UP Min Swami Prasad Maurya Claims 'Rajbhar Speaks Nonsense'; Pans Mukhtar Ansari's Defence

Taking umbrage at SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar's defence of Mukhtar Ansari, UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya claimed that the former spoke "nonsense".

Akhil Oka
UP polls

Image: PTI/ANI/Twitter


Taking umbrage at Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party supremo Om Prakash Rajbhar's defence of Mukhtar Ansari, BJP's Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday claimed that the former speaks "nonsense". Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event in Sikandarpur, the UP Labour, Employment and Coordination Minister said that he was unable to fathom Rajbhar's rationale in backing the don-turned-politician. He also made light of SBSP and Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha's prospects in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls claiming that Rajbhar was "daydreaming" about coming to power.

On Rajbhar extending support to Ansari, Swami Prasad Maurya stated, "This can be answered only by Om Prakash Rajbhar. I can't understand his thought process behind giving a certificate to him. Only he can answer this. BJP does not believe in answering those who speak nonsense."

"Everyone has the right to dream. Some dream at night and others dream during the day. Rajbhar is daydreaming. There is joy in dreaming. When Rajbhar Ji wakes up, he will see no change in his situation," he added.

Mayawati denies poll ticket to don

Currently languishing in the Banda jail, Mukhtar Ansari is a 5-time MLA from the Mau constituency and faces more than 50 criminal cases not just in UP but other states as well. In a big announcement on September 10, Mayawati declared that no mafia don including Ansari will be fielded in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election signalling her intent to counter the criminalization of politics. She contended that this decision will ensure that a crackdown on such criminals can be initiated once a BSP government is formed in the state. 

"Weighing in on BSP supremo Mayawati's announcement denying him a party ticket, Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "What big leaders say is their prerogative. When Mukhtar Ansari joined BSP at one point in time, Mayawati Ji said that he is the messiah of the poor. I am repeating Mayawati's words. More than half of MPs in Lok Sabha and the state Assembly are criminals. Many people are pointing fingers against him because he is a Muslim. BJP, Congress and BSP should introspect."

Incidentally, the former UP CM's decision came days after Mukhtar Ansari's brother Sigbatullah joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. While Sigbatullah Ansari is a former MLA from Mohammadabad, their other brother Afzal Ansari is a BSP MP from the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency. After all the Ansari brothers were expelled from BSP in 2010, they formed the Quami Ekta Dal which later merged into the Mayawati-led party ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls.

