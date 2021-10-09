UP Min Terms Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Sweeping Antics 'drama'; Says Public Well Aware Of It

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' termed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's antics of sweeping the floor of a house with a broom at a Dalit community in Lucknow 'drama'. "Priyanka Gandhi did various types of drama in the 2019 elections also. Drama like cleaning floors with a broom and clashes with police, all these things are well known to the general public," remarked Nandi.

On a visit to a Dalit village in Lucknow on Friday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra picked up a broom and cleaned the floors, in reaction to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement about her cleaning the floor of a Sitapur hotel. "The Chief Minister has insulted the women, Dalits and workers of this country and I visited Valmiki Mandir and swept there to change his mindset," she had stated.

When asked about Priyanka Gandhi's gesture of sweeping the floor, Adityanath remarked earlier in the day that "the public expected them to be suitable just for this, and they have become so (janata unko usi layak banana chahti, aur usi layak bana diya)", reported ANI. Nandi, complimenting UP Chief Minister Yogi for the state's law and order situation, stated that the law will take its course and those responsible for the Lakhimpur Kheri event will face punishment.

UP Minister on Priyanka Gandhi sweeping floor in Dalit village

"The investigating agency is doing its job. The whole state knows that it is honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rule, it's the rule of law and the law is doing its job well. Action will be taken against those who are guilty," the UP Minister noted.

In response to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's hunger strike, he stated, "Both Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi are synonyms for each other, as soon as you take their names, you would start laughing, so what sort of drama can go to what level is well known to the general people."

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chairman Navjot Singh Sidhu ended his hunger strike on Saturday when Ashish Mishra, the son of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, appeared before the crime branch in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

According to Uttar Pradesh police, up to eight individuals were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3. Ashish Mishra was charged with murder by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, claimed that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, arrived with three vehicles around the time farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers, as well as directly attacking SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk by attempting to run a vehicle over him. However, Ashish Mishra denied SKM's charges and stated that he was not there at the scene of the incident.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI