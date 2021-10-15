UP Polls: Alliance With Owaisi In Limbo? Rajbhar Doesn't Rule Out Tie-up With Ex-ally BJP

In a big revelation on Friday, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar stated that he was open to forging an alliance with BJP for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019, Rajbhar has been a fierce critic of the state government and the Centre after parting ways with the saffron party. Addressing a press briefing, he announced that the exact composition of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will be revealed during a Mahapanchayat of Dalits, OBCs and minorities in Mau on October 27. At present, this alliance is being led by Rajbhar and comprises more than 10 parties including the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

Rajbhar remarked, "I have been demanding the implementation of the Social Justice Committee report, the waiver of domestic electricity bills, quality and free education for all and prohibition in Uttar Pradesh. Even Mohan Bhagwat Ji has been raising the issue of liquor prohibition, but governments don't listen to him. I had gone to BJP with these demands. This is about the interests of people and not my personal matter. The Social Justice Committee report which has been ready for two years 10 months has been gathering dust. That's why I resigned as Minister in protest."

Weighing in on the possibility of joining hands with the saffron party, he added, "The parties in the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha are fighting for the principle that every community will get representation proportionate to its strength. We are together on this. We are ready to go with any party that is ready to implement this."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the fate of his party's alliance with AIMIM, the SBSP chief said, "We met at Shivpal Ji's residence. Yesterday also, we talked. It is not the case that we have gone separate ways. But it is true that we haven't addressed a joint press conference. Everything will be clear on October 27."

Rajbhar's thrust on UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. In the run-up to the upcoming polls, Om Prakash Rajbhar has been brandishing his credentials as a serious contender. Speaking to Republic TV earlier, he asserted that the alliance would win more than 300 seats and pitched a formula whereby a new CM and 5 Deputy CMs will be appointed every year.

The SBSP supremo attracted controversy recently when he exhorted women to beat up BJP leaders during the Uttar Pradesh election campaign. Addressing a huge crowd of women voters in Varanasi, he urged them to pressurize the saffron party to pass a bill guaranteeing 50% reservation for women in jobs as well as Assembly and Parliament. He also warned BJP leaders of a threat to their life if they continue to seek votes without fulfilling the women's quota demand.