UP Polls: BJP To Commence Farmer Outreach Programme As Anti-agrarian Laws Stir Continues

In an important initiative ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP has decided to reach out to farmers amid the ongoing protests against the farm laws. As a part of its outreach programme, the farmer leaders of the saffron party will visit 104 constituencies of Western UP to listen to the problems of farmers. Moreover, a huge meeting of farmers will be held in Lucknow on August 25 followed by a 'Kisan Sammelan' in Meerut between December 5-10. Apart from this, the JP Nadda-led party will also organize a 'Kisan Chaupal' (street meeting of farmers) in every village of UP.

As per sources, a meeting of 200 farmers with UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be arranged to ensure that their concerns are resolved. This is being perceived as a counter to Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait who has been mobilising farmers in the state by organising Kisan Panchayats. Lambasting the BJP government over issues such as pending dues of sugarcane farmers, irregularities in the wheat purchase, costly electricity and inflation, Tikait has warned that farmers will "boycott" the saffron party in the UP as well as the Uttarakhand election.

The impasse over the farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.