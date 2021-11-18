The 'Samajwadi Party Vijay Rath Yatra' led by Akhilesh Yadav from Ghazipur to Lucknow culminated on Thursday night, in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled for next year. Yadav however stated that the 'real journey' will end after the ruling BJP is overthrown and the SP forms the government in the state.

"No one can stop the change that's going to take place in the near future. 'Samajwadi Party Vijay Rath yatra' may have ended today but the real journey will end when we will form government in the State." the SP chief told reporters in Lucknow.

The two-day long 'yatra' was organised in retaliation to the inauguration of Ghazipur-Lucknow Purvanchal Expressway, which the SP claims to be their government’s initiative. The grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16 made space for a political slugfest in the poll-bound state, as both the incumbent BJP and opposition SP claimed credit for the project.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav addressed several rallies near the Purvanchal airstrip and also held Sabhas at various points on the expressway, promulgating his claims.

Earlier, ahead of the inauguration by PM Modi, some workers of the Samajwadi Party had cycled on the expressway and showered flowers on it, performing a symbolic 'inaugural'. SP workers cycled at various points of the expressway conducting the inauguration on the same day as Prime Minister Modi's event.

The Purvanchal Expressway runs from Chaudsarai village in Lucknow district to hamlet Hydaria, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, on the national highway (NH-731).

Fourth phase of Samajwadi Party Vijay Yatra ends

The fourth phase Samajwadi Vijay Yatra which was launched in the month of October concluded on November 17 with Akhilesh Yadav connecting with voters in Lucknow ahead of polls. The first leg of the Yatra was held on October 12 in Kanpur followed by the second leg in Hardoi on October 31 and the third in Kushinagar on November 14.

The yatra saw SP leader Akhilesh Yadav travelling on a bus displaying the party posters and further followed by numerous party workers and leaders throughout the rally.

The Samajwadi Party is looking forward to giving a tough competition to the ruling party in the state in next year's Assembly elections.