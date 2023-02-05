Upendra Kushwaha Targets Bihar CM; 'I'm Working To Strengthen JDU But Nitish Kumar Is...'

Disgruntled Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said that he is working for the welfare of the people and to strengthen the party and refuted the claims of being in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The JD(U) leader, who has been sulking ever since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ruled him out as his second deputy, besides Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD's) Tejashwi Yadav, made this statement in a conversation with ANI.

"We want to save the party (JDU). The party has received support from all sections since it was formed. Now, the party is being ruined and people are worried about that. CM Nitish Kumar is not addressing our problem. I'm working to strengthen the party," Kushwaha said while alleging that "Nitish Kumar does not want to address our problem".

"The right thing is not conveyed to Nitish Kumar by people close to him," Kushwaha, who had merged his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party with the JD(U) less than two years ago, added.

Kushwaha asks Nitish to reveal truth of 'deal' with RJD

He alleged that the RJD leaders are openly stating about a deal with JD(U). "People are saying that there is a deal between RJD and JDU. The statement being made by RJD. The CM or party should truth of deal with RJD," Kushwaha said.

Notably, speculations about Nitish Kumar had agreed to make way for Tejashwi Yadav have gained ground with the Chief Minister himself dropping ample hints in the past that he was ready to pass on the mantle to his deputy, the younger son of Lalu Prasad.

Kushwaha also refuted claims of him being in touch with the BJP. He said that he will accept death but will never become a member of the saffron party.

"Some people are telling me that I am in contact with the BJP but I'm working for the welfare of the people. I can accept death but will never be a member of the BJP," he said.

Kushwaha claims that he had returned to JD(U) at the instance of Nitish Kumar who was devastated by the party's drubbing in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections.

While Kumar has made it clear that Kushwaha has now become dispensable ('jahaan jaana ho jaa sakte hain'), the latter has made it clear that he will fight for his "share".