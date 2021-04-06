UPPL Chief Pramod Boro Predicts NDA Sweep In BTR's 8 Seats In 3rd Phase Of Assam Polls

Even as the polling for the third phase of the Assam polls is underway, United People's Party Liberal president Pramod Boro predicted a mandate in favour of NDA. UPPL which has fielded 8 candidates in this phase is a key ally of BJP in Assam. At present, Boro is also the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council. Claiming that the opposition has no face in the state, he exuded confidence in the ruling alliance bagging all 8 seats falling in the BTC.

Assam Assembly polls

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally BPF decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP is contesting 92 seats, it has allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal respectively. It has refrained from announcing incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM candidate, leading to speculations that Himanta Biswa Sarma might be another contender for the post. On the other hand, Congress has formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP.

The polling for the first and second phases of the Assembly polls was held on March 27 and April 1 with an impressive voter turnout of 79.97% and 80.83% respectively. Some of the key contests in this phase include Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP) vs Romen Chandra Borthakur (Congress) in Jalukbari, Rekibuddin Ahmed (Congress) vs Kamala Kanta Kalita (AGP) in Chaygaon, Ranjeet Kumar Dass (BJP) vs Pabindra Deka (AJP) vs Shantanu Sarma (Congress) in Patacharkuchi and Bhupen Baro (UPPL) vs Prabeen Baro (BPF) vs Naba Kumar Sarania (Independent) in Barama. The polling time has been increased by one hour and there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.