Urdu Posters Of Uddhav's Rally Stokes Row; CM Shinde Questions His 'Hindutva' Stand

Uddhav Thackeray has again encircled himself in controversy after the Urdu poster of his rally in Malegaon surfaced, attracting the attention of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction. The poster seems to have stirred a war of words, with the Shinde faction raising questions on Uddhav’s “hindutva” stand.

The Urdu poster placed in Maharashtra’s Malegaon ahead of Uddhav’s upcoming rally read, “Aale Janab Uddhav Thackeray” (Sir Uddhav Thackeray is coming). The poster further said, “We have to fight until we win.”

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, the poster also had pictures of Balasaheb Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, along with other leaders.

As per the poster, Uddhav Thackeray’s event has been organised on March 26, 2023 on Sunday at MSG College Ground Malegaon Camp. The event is scheduled to start at 5 pm. It is important to note that the 'Flaming Torch' symbol was used for the Uddhav Thackeray -led Shiv Sena on the poster.

Soon after the Urdu poster of Uddhav’s rally surfaced, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde questioned the former Chief Minister’s 'hindutava' stance.

Shinde questions Uddhav’s 'Hindutava' stand

Responding to the poster controversy, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde slammed Uddhav Thackeray for calling himself a “Hindu”. He further stated that such people don’t have any right to use the name of Hindutva for their political gains.

“Such people don’t have the right to take the name of Hindutava. They even don’t hesitate while taking the name of ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde added.

Uddhav vs Shinde tussle

A massive change in Shiv Sena’s guard of honour was seen in February this year after the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde-led faction. Meanwhile, the Election Commission allowed Uddhav Thackeray to continue with the “Flaming Torch” symbol.

The Election Commission’s decision came after both the Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray were involved in a fight for the bow and arrow symbol of the party. The tussle over the party name and symbol began after Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Uddhav Thackeray last year and went incommunicado in Guwahati, terming his faction to be the ‘real Shiv Sena’.