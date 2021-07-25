Uttar Pradesh 2022 Polls: 'Congress Will Emerge As King, Not Kingmaker', Says Party Leader

The Congress would emerge as the "king" not kingmaker in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, said senior party leader Dheeraj Gurjar on Sunday. Speaking to PTI, Gurjar asserted that UP will be in the hands of Congress in 2022, and it will form the government with a full majority in the state.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had announced that her party aims to win over 200 seats in the upcoming polls, against the party's current tally of just seven seats in the state assembly. Asked if the target for 2022 elections is unrealistic, Gurjar said, "when the BJP can form the government at the Centre while starting from two MPs, we too can reach that figure from seven."

Stating that in the past 30 years, the BJP, SP and the BSP have 'damaged' Uttar Pradesh, Gurjar exuded confidence that the public will repose its faith in the Congress. "We have resolved to bring about a change. Change is the only option,” he added.

Congress revamps party's UP unit

Gurjar said the party would bank on the wisdom of senior leaders, and also harness the enthusiasm of the youth to ensure its victory. Under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyaan, new Congress presidents have been elected in 75 districts and new city presidents of 831 block committees, he said.

"The Congress is preparing an army of 1.64 lakh office bearers. This is a mission planned at the behest of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," he said.

Dheeraj Gurjar claimed that the party which has been out of power in the state for more than 30 years, has been speaking for the people in the strongest possible manner. "If anyone has played the role of opposition in the state in the last four-and-half years, it is the Congress. The agenda of the BJP is to divide the people, while the agenda of the Congress is to unite them," he stated.

Asked about the BJP referring to the Congress General Secretary as a "political tourist", Gurjar said: "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not believe in political tourism, she believes in sharing the pain and agony of the people, wiping their tears. She believes in rising above the party lines, making an emotional connection with the people."