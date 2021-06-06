Uttar Pradesh BJP In-charge Radha Mohan Singh To Meet Guv Amid Cabinet Shuffle Speculation

Amid speculations of expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet ahead of Assembly elections in 2022 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), UPs in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will meet Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday. The meeting will take place at 11 am on Sunday.

The BJP has decided to strengthen the party in the state by seeking feedback from its leaders in the wake of the outcome of panchayat polls and the murmurs from some sections over handling the COVID-19 situation.

As per an ANI report, the saffron party has also decided to prepare a strategy based on feedback received from its state leaders and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, strengthen the image of the state government and resolve the issues in the state.

BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh arrived in Lucknow earlier this week and held one-on-one meetings with some of the ministers and leaders. Many of these leaders had flagged issues like COVID-19 handling, disenchantment among people, and lack of coordination between government and party leaders.

The UP elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

COVID in UP

With 1,092 fresh COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state climbed to 21,151, while the infection tally touched 16,97,352, officials said on Saturday. Of the 120 latest fatalities, 12 have been reported from Gorakhpur, 11 from Ayodhya, nine from Saharanpur, eight from Bareilly, seven from Lucknow and Shahjahanpur, among others, according to a health department bulletin. Of the 1,092 fresh coronavirus cases, 57 have been reported from Lucknow, 46 from Muzaffarnagar, 45 from Varanasi, 43 from Gautam Budhnagar and 40 from Meerut and Agra, among others, it said.

(With ANI Inputs)