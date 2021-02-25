Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Passes Anti-Love Jihad Bill Amid Vociferous Opposition

In a significant boost to the BJP government's anti-Love Jihad push, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council cleared a bill in this regard on Thursday via voice vote despite protests from the opposition. The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021 replaces the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 promulgated by Governor Anandiben Patel on November 28, 2020. This development assumes significance as the UP government enjoys the support of only 39 MLCs as against Samajwadi Party which has 51 legislators in the 100-member House. As per sources, the SP's attempt to move amendments to the bill was rejected by protem Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh. For instance, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party had proposed that it should be referred to a Select Committee which will give its report within a period of one month.

Reacting on the passage of the bill, MLC and UP Minister Mohsin Raza remarked, "Today, this law has been unanimously passed by the Legislative Council. I would like to thank UP's successful Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a making a law to tackle 'Love Jihad'- a problem in the state. Under the aegis of the law, the aggrieved girls will get justice. The state government will put those involved in this conspiracy behind the bars."

Read: UP CM Yogi Claims 'Love Jihad A Conspiracy To Make Kerala An Islamic State' At Kasargod

Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021 passed by the UP Legislative Council — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 25, 2021

Read: 'Espousing Bigotry To Join BJP?': Congress Targets E Sreedharan For 'Love Jihad' Comment

Anti-Love Jihad law

As per some organisations, 'Love Jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organisations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. In 2020, G Kishan Reddy told the Parliament that 'Love Jihad' is not defined under the current laws and that no such case has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

Under the aegis of the UP's anti-Love Jihad legislation, an individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion can face punishment up to 10 years in jail apart from a hefty fine. Stricter penalties will apply as far as conversion of minors and women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is concerned. Besides this, mass conversions shall be punishable with a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs.50,000 on the organizations conducting it. If someone wants to convert to another religion, he/she has to submit an application to the District Magistrate two months in advance.

Read: Gujarat Congress Offers 'date Destinations' For Youth In Poll Vow; BJP Fears 'Love Jihad'