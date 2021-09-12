Uttar Pradesh Polls: AAP To Contest 403 Seats; Sanjay Singh Reveals 'no Alliance' So Far

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that it would contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Giving out further details, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that it would be a mistake to consider his party a minnow as it has emerged "stronger" than the Congress in the recent panchayat polls. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had made it clear that it is not in talks with any other party for an alliance in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, which are due early next year.

Sanjay Singh while speaking to PTI said, "Our party is stronger than the Congress in the state. While Congress won 40 seats in panchayat polls, we scored a victory in 83 panchayats. AAP got over 40 lakh votes in these polls, where 1,600 party candidates contested."

AAP to contest Uttar Pradesh polls without an alliance

Remarking that AAP is preparing to contest all 403 seats on its own, Singh said, "We are presently not in talks for an alliance with any other party."

Asserting that the party's focus is to strengthen its base in Uttar Pradesh, he said that AAP has secured over one crore members in the past one and a half months.

"The party has made Vidhan Sabha in-charges in 100-150 seats and our leaders are meeting those who want to contest," he added.

Singh also said that BJP's nationalism was fake and full of hatred. Adding further on AAP's nationalism, he said,

"The nationalism of the AAP is providing good education, good health, free electricity, free water, women's security and happiness. BJP is afraid of AAP's model of governance and was indulging in vindictive politics."

Informing that 16 cases including that of sedition were filed against him, the AAP leader said that he had got a stay from the Supreme Court in a sedition case.

Sanjay Singh said, "The BJP is doing vindictive politics. Our officer here was closed by them. We are facing them strongly. The AAP's model of governance focuses on education, health, education and providing basic facilities to the poor and needs. Our model is an answer to casteist and communal politics played by the BJP."

(Image: PTI)