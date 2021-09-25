Uttarakhand CM Cites 'demographic Change' In State; Orders Probe Into Rising Tension

In a major development, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday raised concerns of 'demographic change' in certain parts of the state due to 'excessive population growth' in a particular community. Claiming that this was leading to exodus of members from the other community, Dhami claimed that there was a communal atmosphere developing in the state. Promising a non-biased probe, Dhami said that investigation will not target people of any particular community.

Dhami govt to probe 'demographic change'

He said, "It has come to the notice of the regime that demographic changes have been seen in some parts of the state for a long time. This change is witnessed due to excessive population growth in certain areas, which has a detrimental effect on the exodus of people from another community. We believe that the communal atmosphere there is also likely to deteriorate, which is a great concern".

Calling for an investigation into communal tensions in parts of Uttarakhand, Dhami added, "The inquiry would not be conducted in a spirit against any caste or religion. There has been talk for a long time that if some such people have come and settled in Uttarakhand, then they should definitely be investigated. The investigation is not being carried out by targeting anyone".

As per reports, the state govt has district-wise list of those with criminal history who have settled in Uttarakhand from other states. Moreover, district magistrates have been directed to keep a special vigil on any illegal sale and purchase of land in the above-mentioned areas where 'changes' were taking place. Uttarakhand goes to polls in February 2022.

Uttarakhand polls

45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM at the BJP's MLA meeting after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Dhami, the Khatima MLA, has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members.

In a bid to counter the BJP, AAP has picked Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face in the upcoming polls. The former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Kothiyal has been hailed for his rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. Kejriwal has promised Rs 5000/month for unemployed, 1 lakh govt jobs in 6 months, a job portal, 80% local reservation and seperate ministry to manage Jobs/Migration, one job per house, 300 units free electricity, waiving off old electricity bills, free electricity for farmers and 24x7 electricity, if voted to power. It has also vowed to make Uttarakhand the 'spiritual capital of the world' for Hindus.