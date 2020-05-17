Cong Neta Suggests Mathematically 'awesome' Rs 1 Cr For Each Indian Instead Of Package

A leader from the Congress party in Uttarakhand came up with an 'awesome suggestion' of giving 135 crore Indians each Rs 1 cr instead of the Rs 20 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat package announced by PM Modi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures and reforms for migrants, farmers, public sector unions, and more in the past few days. The Opposition has constantly targetted the Centre's package, accusing the NDA-led government of not helping the poor and needy, to the extent that the MP Congress sought a package equivalent to 50% of India's GDP, rather than the current 10%.

However, the Congress party attack was taken one notch above after former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay took to Twitter to reveal a better suggestion to Centre's package. The Cong neta's idea was to give Rs 1 crore each to 135 cr Indians in order to somehow cap the expenditure at 'Rs 135 crore' instead of the Rs 20 lakh crore package. Kishore Upadhayay received severe flak after sharing his 'idea' on social media.

Cong neta's 'out-of-the-box' suggestion

Four tranches announced by FM so far

The Finance Minister on Saturday announced structural reforms in eight sectors in the fourth tranche of its economic package amid Coronavirus lockdown. The reforms introduced affect 8 sectors namely - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space and atomic energy. The steps include Commercial mining in the coal sector, seamless exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime in the mineral sector, corporatisation not privatisation of Ordnance Factory Board, overhauling of Airspace management, making India an MRO hub and auctioning of airports, privatisation of Power distribution in Union territories, Rs. 8000 crores to revamp social infrastructure, private participation boost in space exploration and several reforms in the atomic sector.

On Friday, the FM had unveiled the third tranche with 11 measures focused on agriculture, animal husbandry and fishing - schemes to finance farming infrastructure, micro food enterprises, fishermen, animal health, dairy infrastructure, herbal cultivation, bee-keeping and food supply chain management along with an amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, Central law for Agriculture marketing reforms and e-trading of agriculture produce.

The second tranche was announced on Thursday with nine measures - free food grains, nationalised ration card, affordable rental housing for urban poor - all aimed at India's migrant population. The Centre also extended several schemes for housing, street vendors and housing to provide relief till March 2021.

Meanwhile, the first tranche was announced on Wednesday that involved MSME reforms of 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion in MSME Fund, redefining 'MSME', disallowing global tenders up to Rs 200 crores, Rs.30,000 crore liquidity facility for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs, Rs.90,000 crore liquidity injection for DISCOMs among a few.

