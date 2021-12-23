Uttarakhand Congress Chief Reveals He 'feels' Same As Harish Rawat; 'for Quite Some Time'

A day after former Congress Chief Minister and Congress campaign head Harish Rawat accused the party of not cooperating with him, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal on Thursday said that he said that he shares Rawat's feeling but the discontent is an organizational matter which will be cleared in a day or two in consultation with party top leadership.

The Uttarakhand Congress leaders have been summoned to the national capital, Godiyal said.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Rawat had remarked, "Isn't it strange that the organizational structure in most places is turning its back and playing a negative role instead of extending cooperation when we have to swim in the sea of elections? The power has left many crocodiles in the sea which we have to swim. The representatives of the people on whose instructions I have to swim have tied my hands and feet."

"It has often come to my mind that enough is enough, Harish Rawat. I have swum enough, now is the time for rest," he conceded. Moreover, the senior Congress leader said that he will face the challenges on his way head-on instead of running away.

'Having Similar feelings'

Reacting to Rawat's tweets, Godiyal claimed that he is also having similar feelings. "I also feel this and not today but for quite some time. But my style is to give the person in question enough time to correct himself," he said endorsing the views expressed in Rawat's tweet.

He said that the organization is aware of dissatisfaction and the process to address the issues is underway. However, he added that if the issues were addressed earlier there would not have been tweets like this,

Hoping for a solution, he said that the state leaders will AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi, if necessary, to put things before them. Congress' Godiyal also described Harish Rawat as the tallest Congress leader from Uttarakhand who has a place in people's hearts and said that the party cannot afford to displease him.