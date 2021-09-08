Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya Submits Her Resignation; Cites Personal Reasons

On Wednesday, Baby Rani Maurya resigned from the post of Uttarakhand Governor citing personal reasons. The governor secretary BK Sant informed that Baby Rani Maurya had submitted her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. It is important to note here that Maurya had put in her papers two years before completing her tenure.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya (in file pic) has submitted her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, says the Governor's Secretary, BK Sant pic.twitter.com/bI4rIE6B2W — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

This latest development comes amid speculations that the Uttarakhand Governor might take a fresh plunge into Uttar Pradesh politics, where the Assembly polls are due next year.

Earlier on Sunday, Baby Rani had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Being a BJP leader from the Dalit community, Maurya had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from the Etmadpur seat in 2007, after which, she became less active in political circles. Maurya was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018. She had taken over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his 5-year tenure. She had completed three years in office as the governor last month.

