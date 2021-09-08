Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya Submits Her Resignation; Cites Personal Reasons

On Wednesday, Baby Rani Maurya resigned from the post of Uttarakhand Governor citing personal reasons. She had completed 3 years in the office as Governor.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Uttarakhand

ANI


On Wednesday, Baby Rani Maurya resigned from the post of Uttarakhand Governor citing personal reasons. The governor secretary BK Sant informed that Baby Rani Maurya had submitted her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. It is important to note here that Maurya had put in her papers two years before completing her tenure.

This latest development comes amid speculations that the Uttarakhand Governor might take a fresh plunge into Uttar Pradesh politics, where the Assembly polls are due next year. 

Uttarakhand  Guv resigns

Earlier on Sunday, Baby Rani had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Being a BJP leader from the Dalit community, Maurya had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from the Etmadpur seat in 2007, after which, she became less active in political circles. Maurya was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018. She had taken over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his 5-year tenure. She had completed three years in office as the governor last month.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)

READ | Uttarakhand Kranti Dal to launch agitation for relocation of disaster-prone villages
READ | Uttarakhand COVID curfew extended till Sept 14 with limited relaxations; see new rules
READ | Uttarakhand: Rain washes out road at Ranipokhri
READ | Uttarakhand govt seeks HC's nod for resumption of Chardham Yatra amid pending case in SC
READ | Governor Baby Rani Maurya unfurls tricolour in Uttarakhand
Tags: Uttarakhand, Ram Nath, Uttar Pradesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND