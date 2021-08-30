Uttarakhand Polls 2022: AAP Promises 'good Quality, Free Health Services Like Delhi'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised quality health services to the people of Uttarakhand for free if the party comes into power in the 2022 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections. AAP claimed on Monday that according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Uttarakhand has the worst health services amongst the Himalayan states. The party announced that it would contest the 2022 UP assembly polls and has been preparing for it rigorously.

AAP prepares for upcoming elections

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "If an Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Uttarakhand, good quality and free health services will be available to the people of Uttarakhand, just like Delhi. The condition of health services in Uttarakhand is so bad that patients lose their lives even before they reach the hospital. Uttarakhand's health budget was Rs. 188 crores in 2018-19, reduced to just Rs 97 crore in 2019-20. Only 5.25 paise is being spent per person on health in a year."

The AAP had previously announced the intention to contest polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. In Punjab, the AAP is already the main Opposition party, and it plans to cash in on the bitter infighting of Congress. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has also been visiting UP frequently. The party has further planned a Tiranga Yatra with a stopover at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to echo its nationalist credentials in UP. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh will lead a Tiranga Yatra in Ayodhya on September 14. The AAP’s Tiranga Yatra is ostensibly meant to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence.

15 Delta plus cases reported in Rudra Prayag

The Uttarakhand Health Dept notified on Monday that a new Delta Plus COVID variant case had been reported. After a new case was reported, the number of Delta Plus COVID variant cases in Rudraprayag had risen to 15. According to the Uttarakhand Health Department, three more instances of the Delta Plus variant have been detected in Udham Singh Nagar, bringing the total number of cases to five, with one infected person missing. According to the Health Department, the infection was confirmed on August 27 by the patient's test report. So far, the patient has shown no signs or symptoms and is being closely monitored at home. In addition, RT-PCR testing is being performed on inhabitants of the community, including his family.

Image Credits: