Rajasthan Govt's Collapse Stopped By 'Vasundhara Raje & Gehlot,' Claims RLP's Beniwal

Months after the Rajasthan political turmoil died down, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has now come forward with a major accusation against the BJP and the Congress. Accusing the top brass of 'working in alliance,' RLP's Hanuman Beniwal has claimed that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot together saved the collapse of the Congress-led government at the hands of rebel leader Sachin Pilot.

"When the government was about to collapse, my party was with Sachin Pilot. But Vasundhara Raje assured (the CM) of support of 20 MLAs that is why the government didn't fall. Vasundhara and Ashok Gehlot are working in alliance in Rajasthan," said Hanuman Beniwal, blaming the two parties for the financial collapse of the state.

Earlier sources had revealed that a Vasundhara was 'not too keen' on the political disturbances in the Gehlot-led government. Party sources had also alleged that she had expressed 'displeasure' towards Pilot joining the BJP, as she was eyeing the third term as the Chief Minister, seeing the young leader as 'a potential threat.'

Pilot returns to Congress

Ending the feud, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs returned to Congress after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met with him on August 10, agreeing to appoint a 3-member panel to look into Sachin Pilot's demands. While sources had reported that the Gehlot camp is dissatisfied with Pilot and his rebel MLAs' return, Pilot has maintained that he had only highlighted certain governance issues and there was no friction in the party. Congress then held a CLP meeting and decided to move a 'motion of confidence' supporting Ashok Gehlot in the Assembly, opposing BJP's no-confidence motion.

Pilot and his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. It is assumed, apart from the public statements and versions of all concerned, that Pilot was unable to gather and hold on to sufficient number of MLAs to bring down Gehlot's government and has lost his standing within the party and Rajasthan government, including in terms of official posts.

